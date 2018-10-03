10 things coming up in the Worthing area!

Things you won't want to miss

1 Music. Fast-rising UK folk/Americana musician Emily Mae Winters plays Brighton Toy and Model Museum, East Side, Brighton Station Forecourt, 555 Trafalgar Street, Brighton on Saturday, October 6 (doors 7pm; 01273 749494). Spokeswoman Jill Lerner said: “Emily Mae Winters has that rare quality in a singer that makes critics reach for the superlatives. Following the success of her award-winning debut album Siren Serenade, Emily embarks on a brand-new album pre-release tour this October with a full band. Hailed as having a voice that will stop you in your tracks, 2017 saw Winters earn a host of emerging-artist awards including winning the Guardian Song-Writing Contest. Her second album High Romance will be produced by Matt Ingram (Florence and the Machine, Laura Marling, The Staves) at the prestigious London’s Urchin Studios this winter.”

2 Theatre. Worthing Musical Theatre Company bring The Sound of Music to Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre from Wednesday, October 3-Saturday, October 6 – the celebrated true story of the Von Trapp family and Maria their governess newly arrived from her life as a postulant in the abbey.

3 Music. Alone on a desert island, what music would you choose to remind you of home? Author and playwright Simon Brett will be answering precisely that question in Music for a Desert Island, with Gill Farquharson asking the questions and finding out how he would cope. The entertainment starts at 7pm on Saturday, October 13 at Arundel’s St Nicholas Church. Tickets £10 on 01903 882262.

4 Theatre. The Southwick Players’ production of The Corn is Green by Emlyn Williams is their entry in the Brighton & Hove Arts Council Drama Awards this year. The play opens on October 10 and runs until October 13. The company’s adjudication (which is a public one so the audience can stay after the show that night and listen to the comments) is on October 11. Tickets on www.southwickplayers.org.uk or 01273 597094.

5 Music. Back in the year 2000, Gary Mullen, lifelong Queen fan, won ITV’s Stars In Their Eyes Live Grand Final, with the largest number of votes ever received in the show’s history. Gary immediately began his solo performing career as Freddie, and after rave reviews, in 2002 he formed his band The Works to pay tribute to rock legends Queen. Their latest date is at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing on Friday, October 12 (top circle).

6 Comedy. Celebrity Juice regular Chris Ramsey brings his brand-new 2018 live tour to Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Thursday, October 11. Chris Ramsey’s latest tour will encompass some of the greatest life advice ever to be recorded in the history of the world, he says, as Chris sets out the rules of modern existence for his infant son, he promises. Expect fatherhood, following your dreams, how to be a gentleman, the slow slow pain of death and the slow slow pain of slow cookers as Chris tries to navigate the rights and wrongs, dos, don’ts and definitely don’ts of life. Away from the live stage, Chris has appeared on TV hosting The Chris Ramsey Show, and Stand Up Central (Comedy Central) I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp (ITV2) and Virtually Famous (E4), as well as performing on the Royal Variety Performance (ITV), Live at the Apollo (BBC1) and as a regular on Celebrity Juice (ITV2). He also starred as Jack in two series of critically-acclaimed sitcom Hebburn (BBC2), co-starring Vic Reeves and more recently alongside his wife Rosie on Married to a Celebrity and Parenting for Idiots (Channel 4). Tickets on 01903 206206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.

7 Art. Worthing awaits a visit from the artist dubbed The Frogman (lower circle) when he travels back to the old country on his latest tour. Room With A View, 26 Warwick Street, is offering a preview with the artist present on Friday, October 5 from 6.30-8.30pm. Jane Hill, a partner in the business, said people can expect flamboyance when Tim Cotterill – the biggest selling bronze artist in the world today – returns to the venue. There is no charge for admission. Simply turn up on the day, but to guarantee admission Jane recommends reserving your place in advance (01903 217600 or gallery@roomwithaviewfineart.com).

8 Music. Following a series of sell-out perform-ances in 2015-16, Russell Watson, the UK’s best-selling classical crossover artist of all time, returns to the stage this year with his new show Canzoni d’Amore. He will be performing at Worthing’s Assembly Hall on Tuesday, October 9 at 7.30pm. Russell’s debut album The Voice held simultaneous number-one slots in the US and UK (a world first), spending a record-breaking 52 weeks at number one in the UK. Russell has sold more than seven million albums and won four Classical BRITS. He was the only British artist to be invited to perform at the Independence Day celebrations at the White House in July 2012. Tickets on 01903 206206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.

9 Talk. Neil Oliver, archaeologist, historian, author and presenter of the TV series Coast, will be sharing his love of Great Britain with audiences this autumn on his first-ever UK theatre tour. The tour, The Story of the British Isles in 100 Places, which is also the title of his new book, will be in Worthing on Sunday, October 7 at 7.30pm. Tickets are on 01903 206206 .

10 Medium. Ex-hairdresser Steve Holbrook, regarded by many as one of the UK’s top clairvoyant mediums, will be in action at the Norfolk Arms Hotel, Arundel on Wednesday, October 10 (tickets £17 on 01823 666292, or £18 on the door, doors open 7 for 7.30pm start). Spokesman Rob Green said: “His ability started from behind the salon chair, and he now visits theatres and hotels around the country, and as far as the Caribbean, demonstrating his unique ability to act as a telephone exchange between this world and the spirit world.”

