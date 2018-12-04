A West Sussex hospital radio team have their fundraising caps on for Christmas

A dedicated team from a hospital radio station have been busy spreading festive joy to visitors of a Chichester garden centre.

The Brick Kiln Garden Centre welcomed both Father Christmas and the team from Chichester Hospital Radio (CHR), for a day of festive fundraising anf fun for all.

‘Floppy Dog’ was also a popular guest at the event as he put a smile on everyone’s faces, but especially the lucky family who won him in the funraising raffle.

Rob Mills and his family from Aldwick collected their prize from the CHR studio after the garden centre event and the children’s smiles went from ear to ear, especially when they realised that Floppy Dog was a lot bigger than he seemed and even bigger than them.

CHR are extremely thankful to Iceland in Chichester for kindly donating Floppy Dog as a raffle prize to help raise funds which allowed the team of dedicated volunteers to continue entertaining the patients, visitors and staff at St Richards Hospital in Chichester.

Although the day was a great success and many came along to enjoy the Christmas celebrations, CHR will be back bringing even more cheer, music and fun to Chichester’s Sainsbury’s on Sunday, December 16, between 10am and 4pm.

The event will be broadcast live to the hospital and can be heard on the internet too so listeners can make a request for a patient staying in St Richards Hospital as well as joining in on the fun.

For further information on Chichester Hospital Radio visit the Facebook page.