Autumn celebrated at West Wittering gallery

The Little Art Gallery in West Wittering is starting a new exhibition to mark the changing of the seasons, welcoming autumn with its rich colour tones.

Spokeswoman Lisa Kingwell said: “Colour and the Season will run from September 28 until October 18. Exhibiting artists will include Lindsey Pearson whose paintings exude spontaneity, vibrancy and light; Linda Fosketts’ enamel leaves, oils and monotypes of the South Downs; Sandra Izards’ illustrations and watercolours from her walks around Slindon; Frances Knights’ oil paintings which are often the result of working en plein air, conveying the underlying structure, colour and atmosphere of the local area; Deborah Richards’ layered monoprints and monotypes, combining printing techniques with painting and drawing creating a distinctive and individual language of mark-making; and Maggie Cochrane whose paintings capture a sense of being in landscape with the prevailing weather and light.

“It will be a mixed show with a small selection retained from our summer exhibition to include Dominic Firmstone’s photographic images of the Beach Huts on West Wittering beach and Karen Ongley-Snook’s glassware that will brighten up a winter garden.”

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/video-shaping-the-magnificent-gardens-at-west-dean-1-8647662

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/ten-things-coming-up-in-the-chichester-area-1-8647653



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/rediscovered-track-has-robin-miming-along-to-his-24-year-old-self-1-8647950

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/get-ready-for-wicked-at-southampton-s-mayflower-1-8647337

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/wick-theatre-company-celebrates-the-genius-of-neil-simon-1-8647958

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/ten-things-coming-up-in-the-worthing-area-1-8647650

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/crime-author-elly-griffiths-addresses-writers-in-worthing-1-8647969