Brighton Fringe 2019 wants you to “dare to discover”

Brighton Fringe 2019 has been unveiled, inviting you to “dare to discover.”

Spokesman Daniel Falvey said: “Brighton Fringe continues to go from strength to strength in its mission to stimulate, educate and entertain. 2018 saw a record-breaking audience with over half a million people attending, bringing an estimated £15.8 million to the local economy. There were more than 4,000 events and performances, covering theatre, comedy, dance, cabaret, music, visual arts and more.

“The tagline for Brighton Fringe 2019 is ‘dare to discover’ and Brighton Fringe is focused more than ever on ensuring that the arts can be discovered by everyone and is accessible to all. This year there are 200-plus free events and the Freedom Season, which debuted last year, has grown in scope and in 2019 includes more than 150 events that are accessible to a range of audiences with particular access needs, including those with visible and invisible disabilities. The season also showcases and supports the work of deaf, disabled and neuro-diverse participants.

“Other programme highlights include an expansion of our international seasons, which now includes the Dutch and Nordic seasons, as well as a host of family friendly events and nearly 350 world premieres.”

Julian Caddy, CEO of Brighton Fringe, said: “Brighton Fringe continues not only to grow, but also to establish itself as the home for greatest range, depth and breadth of creative work of any festival in England. This is the product of the incredible contribution made by the participants and venues to help make this happen. There is truly something for everyone so we dare you to discover what is on offer.”

“We also work year-round to help people produce creative work through the extensive, free, Fringe Academy workshops, an open access programme and over £25,000 in financial support available to local, national and international artists. We’re proud of the vibrant and inclusive community that we’re a part of and are excited to share it with you.”

Brighton Fringe will run May 3-June 2. To book tickets call the Brighton Fringe Box Office on 01273 91 72 72, visit http://www.brightonfringe.org or download the app from Google Play or the Apple Store.

Brighton Fringe is an open-access arts festival held annually in Brighton and Hove, England. Dating back to 1967, it became an independent, registered charity in 2006. It is the largest annual arts festival in England and one of the largest fringe festivals in the world. In 2018 there were more than 4,000 performances and events across 4 weeks.

Activity also includes Fringe City, a free outdoor event taking place in New Road, every weekend in May.

