Busy season for Rowlands Castle Art Society

Ten Rowlands Castle Art Society are starting their new programme on October 2. The Society meets on a Tuesday in Rowlands Castle Parish Hall, Links Lane, PO9 6AD.hings you won't want to miss!

Spokeswoman Jan Roblin said “We welcome anyone interested in drawing/painting to our friendly, well-established society which caters for all abilities. We are looking forward to workshops, life- and portrait-drawing afternoons and evening demonstrations and have a very comprehensive programme.

“During October we are having two professional artists giving evening demonstrations. One of Tony Parsons’ many talents is as a caricaturist. However, for his demonstration on October 9 Tony will be painting flowers in watercolours. The society is looking forward to welcoming Dee Cowell who has taught art for many years. Dee will be demonstrating acrylics on October 23.”

Non-members are welcome to come along to a session. Afternoon workshops are £3 and drawing portrait/life afternoons are £5 with an evening demonstration costing £5. For further information, call John Davis on 01243 371662 or email paintjr57@gmail.com.

