Chichester based kitchen and interior specialists win Global Kitchen Design Award

A Chichester firm of kitchen and interior specialists has struck gold in a worldwide competition for the best kitchen design.

Hubble Kitchens & Interiors has been honoured with the international award for Global Kitchen Design, originated by premium German kitchen furniture manufacturer LEICHT.

leicht awards

The Global Kitchen Design Awards took place on October 27, 2018, as part of the LEICHT Design show in Waldstetten, Germany and recognised ‘the most beautiful LEICHT kitchen concepts’.

Hubble Kitchens & Interiors’s design was voted the best out of 380 projects submitted from 28 countries.

The prize was determined by an online vote submitted by more than 1,000 LEICHT kitchen advisers and architects.

Richard Hubble, a director of Hubble Kitchens & Interiors, said: “To be honoured with this globally recognised design award by LEICHT is testament to our capacity for leading edge design and will continue to motivate our multilateral approach to furniture.”

Anthony Crespi, also a director at Hubble Kitchens & Interiors, said: “To be recognised by one of our brand partners is further confirmation of our unique ability to transform interior spaces into lifestyle environments.”

A spokesperson for Hubble Kitchens & Interiors said the award-winning design concept featured strong European undertones, with a grey colour scheme, a laser-edged banquet island and a tall bank of applicances, among other elements.

“The award-winning design concept demonstrates Hubble’s natural aptitude for design flexibility with strong European undertones.”