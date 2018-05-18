Chichester Cabaret Club is back!

Chichester Cabaret Club’s benefit fundraiser special takes to the stage at Chichester’s Pallant Suite on Saturday, May 26 from 7pm-11pm, organised by Dawn Gracie.

Dawn first hit the entertainment scene with a rock band which did the rounds at most live music venues in and around Chichester for more than eight years. In 2011 having decided to give up her day job to pursue a full-time career as a vintage entertainer and event producer, she soon discovered her passion for the vaudeville and cabaret scene.

Dawn trialled various venues in the city but stepped up the game in 2016, launching Chichester’s very own Cabaret Club, based at The Pallant Suite in South Pallant. “It has been attracting audiences from as far as London, not to mention award-winning performers from all over the country,” Dawn says. “It wasn’t long before a big brand came knocking, wanting to team up.”

Amy-Lou Faulkner, an event organiser with Benefit Cosmetics, approached Dawn early in 2017 to propose a fundraising take-over of the Cabaret Club in order to throw a “supersonic version” of the show, to raise money as part of the Bold is Beautiful campaign which directs money to Refuge and Look Good Feel better. The partnership was born, and in April 2017, they produced a cabaret night which included “breath-taking burlesque, daring drag and the obligatory raffle,” raising £3,800.

Dawn said: “It was exhausting because we added so many different aspects to the day such as make-overs and a mini photo shoot with Ash Black Photography, but all the bruises and sleepless nights over ticket sales were worth it in the end.”

And now they are doing it again, with a follow-up show on May 26. Amy-Lou said: “Each performer is generously donating their time and we are busy gathering in raffle prizes and planning other ways to add to the event! We’d love to sell out and do have tickets available so if you’re cabaret curious or just want to be a part of this successful evening, then go to www.dawnsvintagedo.com.”

