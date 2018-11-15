Chichester's Pallant House Gallery supports Giving Tuesday

Pallant House Gallery and St Wilfrid’s Hospice are asking visitors to ‘pay it forward’ on Giving Tuesday, an international day to “do good stuff for charity”.

For each adult ticket bought on Tuesday, November 27, visitors will be invited to purchase a second half-price ticket that will be gifted to the volunteers and families of patients in the care of St Wilfrid’s Hospice. It is an opportunity for visitors to give local families in our community some much needed respite at a difficult time in their lives.

Elaine Bentley, head of development at Pallant House Gallery, said: “Giving Tuesday is an international day to do good stuff for charity. Conceived as an antidote to the consumerism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday is a chance for everyone to help support the good work of charities everywhere.

“As charities, both Pallant House Gallery and St Wilfrid’s Hospice are reliant on the generosity of their supporters to maintain their work. Both seek to support the lives of local people, giving everyone the opportunity to lead a meaningful life.

“St Wilfrid’s Hospice is an independent, local charity that has been supporting those in our community who are living with a terminal illness, for over 30 years. Pallant House Gallery is home to a pioneering Community Programme which provides participants with disabilities, health issues and those who are isolated with meaningful and long-term opportunities to increase their confidence and improve their health through their interest in art.

“Pallant House Gallery and St Wilfrid’s Hospice have previously worked together on the Sussex Artist Awards, an open art competition which raised funds for both charities over a number of years.”

Elaine added: “We are delighted to be collaborating with St Wilfrid’s for this year’s Giving Tuesday. Making meaningful local connections is at the heart of what we do and to be able to use our collections to inspire and encourage those who are going through a difficult time in their life with their loved ones is a great honour for us. We hope you all enjoy our latest exhibition and please do ‘Pay it Forward’ so the families and carers at St Wilfrid’s can enjoy it too.”

Alison Moorey, chief executive of St Wilfrid’s Hospice, said: “Pallant House Gallery’s Giving Tuesday scheme is a great way for the community to give back to the wonderful people who help make our vital work providing end of life care possible. St Wilfrid’s relies on over 500 volunteers in the hospice and in our shops, and we hope the offer generates plenty of tickets for our many art lovers to enjoy.”

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/singer-songwriter-odette-lines-up-graffham-gig-after-debut-album-success-1-8703656



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/walter-lenny-recreates-the-hussey-bernstein-friendship-in-chcihester-1-8703650



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/evita-a-compelling-masterpiece-beautifully-brought-to-life-in-southsea-1-8705030



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/shakespeare-in-love-hits-the-stage-at-chichester-festival-theatre-1-8701661



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/gordon-giltrap-looks-back-on-his-life-as-he-heads-to-chichester-1-8701659



http://https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/marin-alsop-to-conduct-leonard-bernstein-s-chichester-psalms-in-chichester-cathedral-1-8699029