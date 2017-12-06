Christingle service at Boxgrove Priory

Boxgrove Priory will be holding its Christingle service this Sunday, December 10.

All are warmly invited to attend the 4pm service, which is the first of fourteen services at the priory over Christmas and Epiphany.

The Christingle, or ‘Christ-light’ service is a traditional celebration of Jesus’ birth as the Light of the world.

Partipants are given an orange, representing the world, that is decorated with a candle and other symbolic items to tell the story of Christmas and God’s love for his creation.

To find out more about Boxgrove Priory, visit www.boxgrovepriory.co.uk or call 01243 774045 or 01243 539836.