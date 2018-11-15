Dressing with a clear conscience

Green was the new black for followers of fashion who care about the planet.

On Friday, November 9, Tuppenny Barn in Southbourne was transformed into a fun boutique with a fashion catwalk show featuring ethical and sustainable clothing.

It offered guests a chance to explore alternative ways to dress fashionably and with a clear conscience, showcasing contemporary, wearable clothes using ethically sourced materials and fabrics which had started life as plastic bottles or seaweed.

Tuppenny CEO Maggie Haynes said: “Ethical and sustainable fashion is a perfect fit with our ethos. We all need to become more conscious consumers.”