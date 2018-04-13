Emsworth Arts Trail preview success

A sneak preview at the Brookfield Hotel offered a look at the huge talents to be enjoyed when the Emsworth Arts Trail gets under way later this month.

Organisers are promising an explosion of colour as the work of around 150 artists goes on show (April 28, 29 and May 5, 6 and 7).

Emsworth Arts Trail chairman Carol Price and publicity chairman Julie Turner were delighted with the way the preview was received.

Carol said: “From home studios to community halls, businesses, sailing clubs and churches, artists will open their doors to art lovers on the popular annual arts trail.

“Nearly all venues are located within a mile of Emsworth’s town centre. By walking or cycling, visitors can look forward to meeting artists and have a chance to purchase their work. A full spectrum of mediums and styles including painting, print-making, photography, furniture making, weaving, wood-turning, ceramics, jewellery and textile art will be on display. We have lots of exciting new artists and makers this year, offering something new to visitors, alongside many established names that have been part of the trail since its launch in 2001.

“Emsworth Arts Trail also works alongside local business . Nearly 50 companies have paired up with one or more artists.”

