Hare Krishna festival in Brighton

Brighton’s Hare Krishna community holds its annual free chariot festival on Brighton seafront at 12pm on Sunday, September 9.

Spokesman Michael Barnes said: “The chariot festival, known as a Ratha Yatra, sees a large wooden chariot carrying three deities pulled along Brighton seafront accompanied by singing, dancing, and the mass chanting the famous Hare Krishna Mahamantra. There will also be a free vegetarian feast for everyone attending.

“Like the many similar festivals now held around the world, it is based on the original 2,000-year-old festival held in the Indian city of Puri where three 60 tonne chariots carrying three deities including Lord Jagannatha (AKA Lord Krishna) are pulled across the city so that they can be seen by people not usually allowed into the temple.

“The festival also gave rise to the word Juggernaut (which comes from Jagannatha) meaning large unstoppable force or vehicle.

“The Brighton festival features a chariot carrying all three deities which are brought from Birmingham especially for the occasion and attracts people from all over the country.”

http://www.harekrishnabrighton.com



