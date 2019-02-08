Loxwood Joust 2019: Tickets available from Valentine’s Day

This year’s Loxwood Joust is celebrating mediaeval love by releasing special ‘early bird’ tickets on Valentine’s Day (February 14).

The tickets will be available from www.loxwoodjoust.co.uk months before the popular event brings two weekends of summer fun to West Sussex on August 3-4 and 10-11 (10am-6pm).

Loxwood Joust 2019

A Joust spokesperson said: “Mediaeval romance and all it entails is many a woman’s dream come true, with the men winning hearts as dashing heroes.

“This bygone era where fair ladies were held in high regard and treated with reverence, also idealized chivalry, and the noble hero-knight as he battled with valour and astounding bravery to impress and catch the eye of his heart’s desire.

“This special Valentine’s day brings the opportunity for everyone to turn the romance of courtly love into a reality as the Loxwood Joust’s discounted advance tickets launch.

“Dashing male heroes can enrol in knight school and show off their prowess as they swing mediaeval swords, and learn the basics of handling a sword and buckler in combat.

Loxwood Joust 2019. Picture courtesy of Image Chameleon

“For fairer hands, ladies and young maidens may craft beautiful chainmail bracelets and rings to adorn their shapely limbs.

“And for those looking to celebrate their love through a full bespoke wedding, a vow renewal, a ‘year and a day’ betrothal or a ring blessing; you can give your loved one a promise in a true pagan ceremony, as you make a commitment for life or ‘as long as love shall last’.”

The Loxwood Joust takes place at The Loxwood Meadow, Loxwood, West Sussex.

Ticket prices

Early bird: Adults £12, children (4-14) £6, under fours free.

Advance tickets will be valid for any one weekend festival day.

At the gate: Adults £16, children (4-14) £8, under fours free, seniors £14, family (two adults and two children) £44.