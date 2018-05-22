New artist in residence at West Dean College

West Dean College of Arts and Conservation has confirmed Tamara Henderson as artist-in-residence in collaboration with Cass Sculpture Foundation (until June 12).

Spokeswoman Phoebe Ladenburg said: “The project will support a new series of ceramic work by artist Tamara Henderson.

“Beginning with hypnosis, Tamara will uncover unconscious images that will inform the making of the work, a process aligned to artistic methodologies that are part of the legacy of West Dean.

“Through hypnotherapy the artist will explore the dynamic potential of inanimate objects specifically furniture.

“Clay will be used to explore the ergonomic qualities of furniture, using the body to impress itself upon the clay and allow the plasticity of the material, together with explorative cognitive processes, to dictate the final work.

“Tamara will fabricate the work at Wean Dean College to make manifest the images that were evoked in hypnosis.”

