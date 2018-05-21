New exhibition at West Wittering gallery

The little art gallery in Rockwood Road, West Wittering is holding an exhibition entitled Our Countryside until June 6.

It includes the work of Richard Whincop.

Richard said: “After moving to West Sussex, the South Downs inspired me to return to landscape painting, creating atmospheric light effects, suggesting drama or mystery, with a rich palette based around the relationship of colour rather than tone.”

Also featured is Jenny Tuxford. Since locating to Chichester, she has developed her interest in watercolours and enjoys exploring the countryside.

Linda Foskett is also featured, a mixed-media artist whose work features the diverse habitats of ancient woodlands, chalk grasslands and coastal shoreline, surrounding the Chichester area. info@thelittleartgallery.online; 01243 512218.

For other stories by Phil, see:



