100 Years On is the theme for the North Mundham Flower Club’s annual show this Saturday.

Spokeswoman Anne Lloyd said: “This year is rich in momentous events to be remembered from a century ago: the inception of the Suffragists/Suffragettes; the formation of the Royal Air Force from combining the Royal Flying Corps of the army and the Fleet Air Corps of the navy, both of the First World War and the end of that war to end all wars in 1918.

"It is this latter event that informs the categories of this year’s flower show.Various sizes, shapes and accessories will be used in the floral displays. There Is A Corner Of A Foreign Field which is forever England will be a square-shaped arrangement; These Boots are Made for Walking will provide members with plenty of scope for their creative abilities, as will Memories are Made of This.

"A pedestal arrangement will allow for a dramatic interpretation of Keep the Home Fires Burning while the theme of Peace will be symbolised by an arrangement of white flowers. To bring us up to date and to reflect the show’s over-arching theme, there will be a modern arrangement in the 100 Years On category."

The show is on Saturday, April 21 from 12.30pm at North Mundham Village Hall. Entry is £2.50.

