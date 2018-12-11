‘Santa in the Park’ returns to Chichester with a street dancing twist

Everyone is invited to Chichester’s ice rink this weekend for a festive dancing world record attempt.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is calling out to all members of the community to put on their dancing shoes to help set the record for the world’s largest street dancing lesson, taking place this Sunday.

The world record attempt will begin at 11am in Chichester’s Priory Park, and in just half an hour everyone will discover whether or not they have smashed the new Guinness World Record attempt.

The headline event for Santa in the Park, the dance is designed for all ages and abilities and dancers will learn the moves step by step, then perform to a song which will be revealed this week.

Tickets are available to purchase to the dance, snowball games, story time with Santa and all of the other exciting features of Santa in the Park.

All ticket holders will also receive an exclusive 10 per cent discount to an ice skating session with CHiCE.

Hosting the ice rink, Edward White from S3K said: “We’re excited to be working with such a well-loved local charity to bring Christmas cheer to Chichester like never before”.

Other activities on the day include an elf Hunt, ‘make your own hot chocolate’ stand, and story time with Santa.

All dancers have been advised to grab a great picture of the best dance move on ice skating shot and then hash tag, #SantaonIce, to be in with a chance to win a prize.

The event will not only allow a whole day of fun for all family members but make a real difference to local people experiencing difficult times, with St Wilfrid’s Hospice continuing to provide end of life care throughout the entire holiday season.

For further information and tickets to all the festivities are available now at stwh.co.uk/support-us/events/santa-in-the-park.