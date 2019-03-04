Second anniversary show for popular West Wittering gallery

The little art gallery at West Wittering is marking its second anniversary with a retrospective exhibition over the weekend, Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10.

Spokeswoman Linda Foskett “Please pop along and come and see the local art we will be exhibiting. We will be exhibiting original artwork from all the artists that have shown with us over the last year. So come and browse, while enjoying the refreshments on offer and hopefully take home a piece of local art and even chat to artists who will be here. We took up residence in the old butcher’s shop at West Wittering, and throughout each year we have had a calendar of events, featuring guest artists, alongside our favourite ones, and themed events displaying the many varying styles they have to offer, inspired by our beautiful Sussex coastline, and surrounding South Down National Park.”

Linda, who will be showing her own enamelled bowls and dishes, said: “In addition to the artwork on the walls, we exhibit silver jewellery designed and made by different artists, ceramic vessels by Wendy Farley, fused glass art for the garden and interiors by Karen Ongley-Snook, ceramics from Francisca Blackburn and Jan Lewis-Cadogan, hand- painted scarves by Caroline Bonar and sculptures from Alex Beale. We are only a small gallery and unable to show much work at one time, but with our experience we can source art work to suit your requirements, mindful of colour schemes and subject matter to suit all tastes.”

After the opening weekend, Retrospective II runs until April 19, 10.30am to 5pm, Thur to Sun, Rookwood Road, West Wittering, PO20 8LT.

