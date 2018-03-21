Selsey’s SACOS take to the stage

Selsey’s SACOS Musical Productions are promsing a “fantastic evening’s entertainment in the very atmospheric venue” of the Pavilion Theatre in Selsey.

The cast of SACOS are presenting Old Time Music Hall with plenty of good cockney sing-alongs, solos, duets, sketches, and even a silent melodrama.

Spokeswoman Lisa Kingwell said: “Along with the music hall chairman, our pianist Sylvia Rota, an experience cast, and backstage crew and director Lesely Lowe, the audience will be in for a flag-waving, patriotic, extravaganza”, with performance dates on April 4, 5, 6 and 7 (evening and Saturday matinee). Tickets available on: http://www.sacos.org.uk/tickets



