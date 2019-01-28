Siberian ballet stars glide into Brighton

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia return to Brighton with performances of La Fille Mal Gardée, Swan Lake and The Nutcracker, accompanied by The Orchestra of the Russian State Ballet.

They will be at the Theatre Royal Brighton from Monday to Saturday, February 4-6.

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia has established itself as one of Russia’s leading ballet companies and has built an international reputation for delivering performances of quality and depth. The company comprises more than 40 dancers and 30 musicians. The productions merge traditional and digital worlds with an imaginative staging set against an ever-changing colourful backdrop with special effects.

Artistic director Sergei Bobrov said: “We very much look forward to our annual UK tour. With a full company of dancers as well as highly-skilled musicians, it is very special to have the power of a symphony orchestra bringing the choreography to life on stage, which I believe will leave a wonderful impression with the audience. It is always a pleasure to bring the unique traditions of Russian Ballet to the British public.

“La Fille Mal Gardée, recreated by Alexander Gorsky, remains one of the oldest ballets still regularly performed. A gentle tale of love thwarted, unrequited and found, it is also a masterpiece of comedy.

“With plenty of ribbons, romance and rivalry, La Fille Mal Gardée conjures up a world of pastoral simplicity where a farm boy woos a flirty farmer’s daughter and they find inventive ways to avoid her mother. Complete with virtuoso pas de deux, maypole and clog dances, this classic ballet will send you home happy.

“Swan Lake, the greatest romantic ballet of all time, is brought to life by Tchaikovsky’s haunting and unforgettable score.

“From the impressive splendour of the Palace ballroom to the moon-lit lake where swans glide in perfect formation, this compelling tale of tragic romance has it all, from Odile, the temptress in black tutu as she seduces the Prince by spinning with captivating precision to the spellbound purity of the swan queen, Odette, as she flutters with emotional intensity, the dual role of Odette/Odile is one of ballet’s most unmissable technical challenges.

“The Nutcracker begins as night falls on Christmas Eve. When midnight strikes we are swept away to a fairy tale world where nothing is quite as it seems, toy dolls spring to life and we travel to an enchanted land...”

