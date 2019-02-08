Stories of ‘outrunning the demons’ in book by Chichester author

A writer who survived an horrific knife attack has launched a book based on how he and numerous others have found solace in running.

Phil Hewitt wrote Outrunning the Demons after he was stabbed and left for dead in South Africa and found running helped with the trauma.

At a launch event on Thursday, February 1, at the Oxmarket Gallery, Dr Hewitt said he’d been moved by the stories of interviewees for the book, including those who had run in memory of loved ones lost.

He said: “By running, they’ve found they have somehow found peace, solace and perserverance.

“I think it’s a book about courage, bravery and about resiliance.”

Opening the event, Mayor of Chichester Martyn Bell said Dr Hewitt was a ‘Chichester treasure’ and thanked him for his contributions to the arts in the city.

Outrunning the Demons is available from Bloomsbury Sport.

Phil Hewitt is arts editor for Sussex Newspapers.