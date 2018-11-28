Sussex Makers promise to delight in Worthing Museum exhibition

Highly-skilled artists and craftspeople come together for a special exhibition Sussex Makers: Painted, Printed And Crafted at Worthing Museum & Art Gallery.

Emma Walder, exhibition curator, said: “For over a decade Worthing Museum & Art Gallery have invited local artists and craftspeople from Sussex to display a selection of specially-selected hand crafted items within the gallery space. The items on display range from contemporary ceramics, jewellery, painting, textiles and printmaking, and they are all available to purchase, ideal for avid collectors and as unique gifts. The collection will be on display in the Studio Gallery from December 1 until February 16. All work is for sale and available to purchase from December 1 when there is a chance to meet some of the artists and makers between 2-4pm.

“This year the museum will be showcasing the work of a range of highly-skilled artists and craftspeople from Sussex including Bob Kershaw, a ceramic artist using stoneware and porcelain and trader at The Robert James Studio; Alan James McLeod who produces mainly abstract pieces that are highly textural works on paper and fabric; Alison Milner Gulland who works in various mediums including oil, watercolour, collage and print-making; and Annie McCabe who specialises in creating flameworked (sometimes called lampworked) glass beads which she uses in her jewellery.”

Also taking part are Lorraine Gibby who designs and creates all her jewellery by hand, using an eclectic mix of traditional and contemporary methods to bring her visions of nature to life; and Peon Boyle, who is a print-making artist and also runs Sussex Printmakers.

Ceramic artist John Evans’ work is inspired by the rough seas of the Worthing coastline with burnished surfaces and using ancient techniques. Brian Tew uses stoneware and earthenware in ceramics and sculptures in an unplanned, intuitive and eclectic style. Sarah Mills, a ceramic artist, experiments with oxides and stained slip to add a dimension of colour and surface variation. Multimedia artist Sarah Sepe works in textiles, drawing and sculpture. And finally, Tamar Rose is a designer-maker who specialises in porcelain paper clay. Emma added: “These artists and craftspeople have been specially selected to complement this year’s decorative arts selling exhibition. This show will have a unique flavour and it will be the perfect place to find unusual Christmas gifts .”

