Ten things coming up in the Worthing area

You won't want to miss....

1 Theatre. Turn of the Screw, Worthing’s Connaught Theatre from April 18-21. In 1840, a young governess agrees to look after two orphans, a boy and a girl, in Bly, a seemingly-idyllic country house. But shortly after her arrival, she realises that they are not alone. There are others – the ghosts of Bly’s troubled past. The governess will risk everything to keep the children safe, even if it means giving herself up to The Others. Years later, confronted by the past, she is compelled to account for what actually happened to her and those under her protection. Tickets available from worthingtheatres.co.uk.

2 Theatre. A visit from David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny will be one of the April highlights from Worthing Theatres. The show comes to Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre from Friday, April 20 to Sunday, April 22, courtesy of Birmingham Stage Company, the producers of Horrible Histories, George’s Marvellous Medicine and Tom’s Midnight Garden Tickets available from worthingtheatres.co.uk.

3 Music. After its successful Easter performance of Handel’s Messiah at Arundel Cathedral, Angmering Chorale is now looking forward to welcoming new members into its ranks.Spokeswoman Marilyn Hurdwell said: “Rehearsals for the summer concert have begun in earnest, and on April 19 there will be an open evening at 7.30pm in Angmering Baptist Church which will entice new members to participate in lighter fare! Music and refreshments will be provided. All welcome.”

4 Music. Worthing Musical Comedy Society’s production of Meet Me in St Louis plays Worthing’s Connaught Theatre from May 1-5. Based on the MGM film, Meet Me In St Louis promises a delightful portrait of a turn-of-the-century American family. It is the summer of 1903, and the Smith family eagerly anticipates the opening of the 1904 World’s Fair. Over the course of a year, the family’s shared respect and good-natured humour help them through romance, opportunity and heartbreaks. Tickets from Worthing Theatres.

5 Music. Brighton-based singer-songwriter Hayley Chillcott is to release her debut EP Finally Home with a ‘name your price’ show at Brighton’s Cafe Plenty on April 19. People can choose how much they wish to pay to watch the show. Having supported artists such as Gabrielle Aplin and Lucy Spraggan, Hayley’s music has seen her fan base grow over the years as her audiences widen. Finally Home includes three tracks drawing influences from SOAK, Kimberly Anne and Lewis Watson (top circle).

6 Music. Dipper Malkin play Rose Hill Arts, Brighton on Sunday, April 22. Spokeswoman Maxine Soars said: “Dipper Malkin are a captivating duo, who are rapidly earning a reputation for elevating traditional music to new heights of sturdy beauty and sophistication. Their highly-anticipated debut release, Tricks of the Trade, was included in The Sunday Times Top 10 Folk/Roots albums of 2017. Dipper Malkin is the potent combination of two musicians who have spent their careers to date involved in ground-breaking projects. John Dipper (viola d’amore) was one third of The English Acoustic Collective alongside Chris Wood and Robert Harbron and currently works with string quartet Methera, The Emily Askew Band and Alma, while Dave Malkin (guitar, voice) was a founding member of trio Tandem, stylishly combining traditionally-informed compositions with live electronics. “

7 Music. Miranda Sykes, bassist with Show of Hands, takes in Shoreham’s Ropetackle on Thursday, April 19 on a rare solo tour which she now intends to make regular. Hitting the road alone has felt both natural and liberating, she says. “I released a solo album last year, and it was actually my husband who said I should go out on a solo tour,” Miranda said. “I never really did the solo thing when I started out. I did the odd folk club but I never really toured as a soloist. I pretty quickly joined a line-dance band playing country rock, and I haven’t really done any solo since.” (lower circle)

8 Music. Leading British saxophonist, composer and jazz educator, Martin Speake plays The Verdict in Brighton on April 21. Spokesman James Wallace said: “Martin is as comfortable playing personal inter-pretations of the music of Charlie Parker with his quartet, as free improvising with drummer Mark Sanders, playing standard ballads in duet with Ethan Iverson and Indian music with Dharambir Singh and Sarvar Sabri. A member of the saxophone quartet Itchy Fingers in the 80s, Speake left the group to develop his own projects. He has recorded 18 albums under his own name.”

9 Music. Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman, the Dartmoor-based husband and wife, play Komedia Brighton on Thursday, April 26. Spokeswoman Maxine Soars said: “They have twice won the coveted Best Duo title at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards (2016 and 2013), consistently delivering assured, distinctive performances whether live or recorded. Over two decades of performance they have never been trapped in a groove – always bold and innovative, mixing traditional song arrangements with increasingly their self-penned material which reels from the bitter to the sweet, the wry to the sad, the political to the passive, across folk, rock, country and blues genres.”

10 Theatre. Stage-Door Theatre Company stage Nightmare by Norman Robbins at Little-hampton’s Windmill Theatre from Wednesday, April 18-Saturday, April 21, directed by Maureen Ayres. Marion Bishop, a wealthy, elderly, author, is frail. A kind neighbour takes care of her until the neighbour has to go away for a while. Marion’s GP recommends a nurse to look after her. But then mysterious phone calls and the appearance of Marion’s nephew set off a nightmare situation of deceit, suspicion and blackmail…

For other stories by Phil, see: https://www.chichester.co.uk/author/Phil.Hewitt2

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/review-titanic-the-musical-mayflower-theatre-southampton-until-april-21-1-8464358

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/the-consort-of-twelve-open-new-season-in-chichester-1-8463263

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/walter-hussey-remembered-in-chichester-symposium-1-8463238

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/artist-david-henty-in-chichester-1-8463188

https://www.shorehamherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/shakespeare-celebration-in-shoreham-1-8462026