The Makers Table offer Chichester exhibition

Wild Order offers an exhibition in Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery running until Sunday, November 4.

Under the name The Makers Table, Sarah Radford, Ruth Lacey and Emma Plato are the artists.

Sarah said: “The Makers Table is located at Studio 9 at the Hotwalls Studios in Old Portsmouth where we have been working for over two years since their opening. Whilst being open to the public for much of the time, our studio is a personal work space for us, and it’s also a creative hub where we offer friendly, relaxed workshops for small groups and individuals to enjoy the process of creating and sharing good practice. We aim for The Makers Table to be a place to slow down, sit and make.

“In Wild Order we have begun to explore in more depth both natural and man-made forms through our depictions of flora and fauna and manufactured objects. Organic shapes and geometric motifs contrast and complement each other as our work aims to make sense of the environment we inhabit and communicate our awe of the natural world. The work in this exhibition is a mixture of painting, drawing and printmaking, alongside recycled tin sculpture and jewellery. This is our second exhibition together as The Makers Table, and the beginning of a more collaborative body of work and further exhibitions in the future. Our shared influences stem from vintage and found objects, and our immediate environment, both urban and natural.”

Sarah makes prints, tin and silver jewellery, and small-scale tin and mixed media sculpture, whilst Ruth creates surface designs, paintings and mixed media artworks. Emma primarily works in watercolour, pencil, print and mixed media to produce artworks and objects.

“We are all professional teachers and artists who have worked both together and apart in various academic and creative industries in the past. We share similar creative aspirations and vision and enjoy working together immensely, which has led us to set up our business. We believe in working hard creatively whilst thoroughly enjoying the process.”

www.themakerstable.co.uk

