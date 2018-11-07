The Moncrieff-Bray Gallery near Petworth offers its winter exhibition

The Moncrieff-Bray Gallery winter exhibition near Petworth runs from Saturday, November 3-Sunday, November 25 and by appointment until Christmas.

Elspeth Moncrieff, who set up the Moncrieff-Bray Gallery in 2005, is promising a stunning collection of paintings, print-making, sculpture and ceramics.

Highlights include Oona Campbell’s series of snow paintings created last winter. Oona said: “The Yorkshire landscape during the winter months was transformed by snow. It became a magical daytime wonderland of white; evenings of golden snow and golden skies; snow covered stone walls and solitary farmer’s footsteps; dark skies with impending snow storms and dusky pink snow light,”

Oona has also ventured south to capture the changing colours and light of West Wittering and its long sandy beach.

Elspeth added: “Jonathan Gibbs, senior tutor at Edinburgh College of Art, has created a new series of lively wood engravings for the gallery imbued with his delightful wit and humour, while Vivienne Williams’ contemplative still lives rely on her subtle restrictive repertoire of forms.

“Hampshire artist Paul Treasure’s landscapes explode with light, colour and energy and John Hitchens’ work dating from the 1980s reflects his deep assimilation of the wooded Sussex landscape. There is a wide variety of sculpture from Penny Hardy’s stunning head constructed entirely in scrap metal to Jilly Sutton’s wistful carved heads, as well as abstract stone carving by Guy Stevens and Alyosha Moeran and sensitively-modelled bronzes by Stuart Anderson and Arabella Brooke.”

The participating artists are: Buckmaster and French, Oona Campbell, Jonathan Gibbs, John Hitchens, David Humphreys, Mary Liddell, Maggie O’Brien, Mark Surridge, Diana Tonnison, Paul Treasure and Vivienne Williams.

The sculptors are: Stuart Anderson, Walter Bailey, Arabella Brooke, Penny Hardy, Nicholas Lees, Alyosha Moeran, Guy Stevens and Jilly Sutton.

