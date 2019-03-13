The Printmakers’ Exhibition back at Chichester's Oxmarket for sixth year

The Printmakers’ Exhibition returns for its sixth year at the Oxmarket Gallery in Chichester. The annual show is organised by Will and Nicki Dyke, who run independent print classes and workshops in the area.

The exhibition runs from Tuesday, March 12 until Sunday, March 24 – one of the Oxmarket’s most popular shows, with more than 1,500 visitors within the show’s fortnight.

The exhibition showcases artwork by printmakers from Will’s Chichester print workshops and students from Will’s courses at the Weald & Downland Living Museum. Students from West Dean College are also invited to exhibit, many of whom have also attended Will’s drop-in classes.

Will said: “With this range of printmakers, the result is an extensive display of exciting artwork in traditional print mediums which include woodcut, linocut, engraving, screen-print, etching, dry-point, mono-print, collagraph and litho.

“We are thrilled to have exhibitors who are showing for their sixth year with us and new participants, who have visited the show in previous years and been inspired to learn printmaking. We hope this year’s show of prints will delight visitors and again inspire potential printmakers.

“Also new for 2019, Seawhite of Brighton will be sponsoring the show. Seawhite are a local manufacturer and supplier of art materials who share the same ethos of supporting the promotion of students’ artwork.

“Being able to exhibit artwork is a valuable experience, at whichever stage of an artist’s development where prints by new students hang proudly beside pieces by experienced printmakers. Within the show, Seawhite will have a display area promoting their online art shop, highlighting printmaking materials.

“The exhibition is a motivational opportunity, whether it’s a chance to invite family and friends to see the show, or to gain valuable exhibiting experience showing to the wider public, and it gives confidence if the aim is to make a career in art.

“Throughout the fortnight exhibiting printmakers will be on hand to talk about the prints and working practice, show visitors around the exhibits and provide information about the exciting and varied print courses available.”

Leaflets about Will’s workshops will be available, including information on his new courses for Pallant House Gallery. For more information about the exhibition and printmaking courses, contact Will on 07786 270649 mail@willdyke-printmaking.co.uk.

