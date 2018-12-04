West Sussex museum opens up new photographic exhibition to all

A Chichester museum is inviting the community to become part and of its latest exhibition by submitting their own photographs of Chichester District.

The Novium Museum and the Chichester Camera Club have partnered up for the new ‘A Celebration of People and Places’ campaign that will feature the rich history of Chichester and its development over the years.

A photograph taken at Goodwood Revival in 2018 by a Camera Club member

Photographs will feature from the club’s archives, The Novium Museum’s social history photography collection and contemporary work, all included features will showcase and explore the way in which the district has been a source of inspiration to the club’s members across a range of photographic genres.

The wider district community are also being called upon by submitting their own digital photos and every three weeks residents will be asked to respond to a different theme.

The themes will include people, places, the natural world and the twenty of the best photographs from each theme will be displayed digitally within the exhibition.

Former chair of Chichester Camera Club, Lorna Brown OBE, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to work in partnership with The Novium Museum to celebrate our long history and the many ways the area in and around Chichester has inspired our members.”

Additional to submitting photographs for each theme, participants will also have the chance to take part in a monthly caption competition and other interactive elements.

Museum manager, Stephanie Thorndyke, said: “We are delighted to be presenting an exhibition that has been co-created with the wonderful photographers of Chichester Camera Club.

“We really look forward to embedding content from our district community within the exhibition and hope to inspire the next generation of local photographers.”

For more information on the exhibition visit www.thenovium.org/cameraclub.