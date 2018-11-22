Work by artist Jill Nolan on show at Littlehampton Museum

An exhibition of paintings by Jill Nolan is running in Littlehampton Museum’s Butterworth Gallery until Saturday, December 22.

Lucy Ashby, archives and exhibitions officer, said: “Jill, who is based in Rustington, took up painting on the advice of a friend and once she started she found that she could not stop! She studied art in Surrey, where she exhibited regularly with the Croydon Art Society, and won awards for her work. Since moving to Sussex Jill has exhibited locally, though this is her first time at Littlehampton Museum.

“Jill’s preferred medium is watercolour, and she takes inspiration from many different sources, such as the African Room in the British Museum and the work of French post-impressionist painter, Henri Rousseau. As a result, her work is both colourful and varied, and this exhibition promises to be a wonderful feast for the eyes.

“All pieces in Jill’s exhibition are for sale, so if you are looking for a unique Christmas gift the Butterworth Gallery is the place to visit.”

Littlehampton Museum is at Manor House, Church Street, Littlehampton.

Award-winning Sussex poet Robin Houghton to share her work in Chichester

Shakespeare in Love offers fabulous final flourish at Chichester Festival Theatre

Bernstein in Chichester festival heads towards glorious conclusion

David Bowie proves an inspiration for singer Camille O’Sullivan as she heads to Brighton

The Little Unsaid head to Shoreham on back of compilation album



Find out the films coming up on the big screen at Worthing Theatres

Different line-up as Show of Hands play Portsmouth and Brighton gigs