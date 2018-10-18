Worthing takes part in Brighton Photo Fringe, the UK's largest photo fringe

A snapshot of Worthing shot through the eyes of budding artists has gone on display in Colonnade House as the UK’s largest photo fringe comes to town for the first time.

The Worthing Borough Council venue is hosting the exhibition as part of the Brighton Photo Fringe, a biennial event which is largest of its kind in the country.

The centerpiece is work by Jack Latham, who has used Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest – which was written during the author’s stay in the town – as inspiration for his work which focuses on youth culture in the town.

It will be supported by images shot by Greater Brighton Metropolitan College (GB MET) photography degree students as they took a walk around Worthing.

The Warwick Street venue is looking forward to welcoming people to view the work at the gallery until October 28.

Clare Halstead, creative hub manager at Colonnade House, said: “It’s a real honour to be working with the Brighton Fringe to bring this nationally-recognised event to Worthing for the first time.

“Jack Latham’s work really has captured the spirit of young people in the town, as is evident with the creative work from the GB MET students. I hope as many people as possible can come and enjoy the works before the end of October.

“We also look forward to keep on working with Brighton Photo Fringe to inspire and offer platforms to budding lens-based artists in the future.”

Among those GB MET students to have their work displayed is Sophie O’Regan.

She explained that the images were taken during an impromptu walk around Worthing with the aim of capturing moments of happenstance or coincidence.

Sophie said: “The thought of doing an exhibition at the start of our second year was at first terrifying but I can honestly say I have absolutely loved it.”

Fellow Northbrook student Lizzi Mills shot her images through the coloured windows on Worthing Pier. She said: “I’m really pleased to be exhibiting some of the work in such a central location. I’ll be bringing my children and the family down to see it.”

In Worthing for the first time, Colonnade House is one of six hubs in this year's Brighton Photo Fringe festival. The biennial event features over 100 artists in 40 venues across Sussex offering exhibitions, talks, screenings, workshops and tours.

This includes a portfolio speed dating event when early career photographers and lens-based artists are invited to bring their work to be assessed by professionals including Jack Latham. This takes place from October 25 from 5pm to 7pm and is free.

Elin Venner, residency manager at Brighton Photo Fringe, said: “We’ve been looking to expand the fringe across Sussex for a number of years so it is great to be working with Colonnade House so that we have a base in Worthing.

“It’s a great venue on a busy shopping street in a great location and I’m delighted to see lots of visitors already.

“We look forward to building on this partnership with Colonnade House with the hope of inspiring more and more people to host and take part in events like this in future years.”

One of Worthing’s most iconic landmarks, Colonnade House is located in the heart of Worthing’s vibrant cafe quarter. In 2016 the Worthing Borough Council-owned venue was transformed into a unique creative workspace and hub that fosters cross disciplinary inspiration and collaboration. It is open from 10am to 5pm every day (except Mondays).

Brighton Photo Fringe takes place every two years. It designs and delivers the largest Fringe photography festival in the UK.

BPF18, the 8th edition, will run from September 29-October 28, offering a month‑long platform for hundreds of artists to exhibit their work.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/power-in-the-darkness-finds-its-moment-again-as-we-return-to-uncertain-times-1-8670938



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/the-x-factor-live-tour-tickets-go-on-sale-this-week-with-a-date-in-brighton-1-8670187



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/the-big-time-beckons-for-rising-star-chichester-dancer-bryony-wood-1-8670068



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/working-with-david-walliams-to-deliver-the-midnight-gang-on-chichester-s-stage-1-8669718



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/mike-d-abo-recalls-those-heady-days-of-the-1960s-as-he-heads-to-worthing-1-8670560



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/theatre-offers-important-skills-for-life-in-pioneering-littlehampton-community-project-1-8670651



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/worthing-goes-on-panto-stand-by-with-aladdin-just-weeks-away-1-8669677



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/excellent-bookings-as-shoreham-gets-ready-for-panto-1-8665091



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/panto-roles-beckon-for-worthing-area-youngsters-1-8665081



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/capturing-the-genius-of-david-bowie-on-tour-with-dates-including-guildford-and-brighton-1-8669662