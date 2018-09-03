Worthing Twinning Association art show

Worthing Twinning Association has forged an artistic alliance with its twin, Waldkirch in the heart of the Black Forest of Germany.

To start off the collaboration, until September 15, Worthing Library in Richmond Road is exhibiting art works by Peter Seip who has studied at the Elizabetta Boreika Art School in Waldkirch.

Spokeswoman Jo Wood said: “The artistic collaboration with Worthing’s twin was conceived earlier this year following a visit to Germany where discussions were made with the German twinning president, Barbara Schindelhauer in order to make it happen.

“Next year, a corresponding exhibition is being planned for Worthing Artists to exhibit their artwork in Waldkirch, Germany.”

Val Bolt, chairman of Worthing Twinning Association, said “We hope to strengthen our links with our European twins, both in Germany and in France by creating collaborations such as this one.

“Worthing Twinning Association has already organised student exchanges between Waldkirch and the Robert Woodard Academy in Lancing.

“Members of the public are invited to join Worthing Twinning Association should they wish to become involved in its work linking the twinned towns in Germany and France with Worthing. Membership will provide the opportunity to travel to either France and Germany and also the possibility of hosting German and French visitors in their own home.”

Email mbolt431@gmail.com or telephone 01903 237493.”

