Arundel Wetland Centre 2 for 1 deal for National Lottery players

People who play the National Lottery can get a special deal at Arundel Wetland Centre this week.

As a thank you for the £10million-plus the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust has received from the Heritage Lottery Fund over the past 20 years, two for one admission is being offered until Sunday, December 9.

Winter is a great time to visit Arundel Wetland Centre as nature provides some spectacular sights

All National Lottery games qualify, including scratchcards, and proof of ticket can be paper or digital.

Hannah Clifford, national visitor marketing manager, said: “We’re so pleased to be able to say a big thank you to National Lottery players who have helped us ensure that healthy wetland nature thrives and enriches lives here and around the world.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming them to our centres and hope they’ll enjoy exploring our beautiful reserves and meeting our amazing wildlife up close.

“Winter is a great time to visit as nature provides some spectacular sights from marsh harriers, little egrets and pied wagtails roosting to a flocks of migrating Bewick’s swans and lapwing.”

Free entry is available with a full paying adult. Visit www.wwt.org.uk/2for1thankyou

