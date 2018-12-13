Bosham Community Choir raise the bar and vital funds for St Wilfrids

Bosham’s ‘Harbour Voices’ have raised both the roof and vital funds for a Chichester hospice

On Saturday, December 1, at St Paul’s Church in Chichester, ‘Harbour Voices’ Community Choir raised more than £1600 for St Wilfrid’s Dreambuilding Appeal.

More than 250 attended the jolly atmosphere with a full range of classic, contemporary and Christmas songs performed by the 90 strong Choir.

The performance included an Andrew Lloyd Webber Medley, a Les Misérables Medley, operatic chorus and a selection of Christmas favourites.

Although the performance was thoroughly enjoyed by all, every single member of the audience and choir did not forget the purpose of the event.

St Wilfrid’s DREAMBUILDING Appeal was launched in 2015 to create a new Hospice in Bosham.

With the support of the local community, 94 per cent of its fundraising total has been reached, however a further £950,000 is needed before the doors open in spring next year.

To follow progress on site, or for more information, please visit: www.dreambuilding.org.uk.