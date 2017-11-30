Christmas Festival Weekend for East Wittering

Families, organisations, businesses and charities are decorating trees for the Christmas Festival Weekend at East Wittering parish church.

The 11th Christmas festival at St Anne’s Church, in Church Road, will run from Friday, December 8, to Sunday, December 10, and it will feature jazz, a Christmas fair and a Christingle service.

Karen Grunert, from the church, said: “St Anne’s warmly welcomes the wider community to join the church in participating in all that will be on offer throughout what promises to be a particularly special festival weekend in this joyful preparation for Christmas.

“In 2016, 50 beautifully decorated Christmas trees adorned the church. It is a major event of the year for St Anne’s Church and, as in previous years, the trees will be on display throughout the Christmas Festival Weekend for all to enjoy.

“Letters have been sent out inviting people to bring a tree to St Anne’s, decorated creatively and imaginatively to reflect their family, organisation, business or charity.”

The Christmas Tree Festival is open 10am to 4.30pm Friday and Saturday, 11.30am to 3pm on the Sunday.

Jazz in the Asles will be on Friday, December 8, at 7.30pm, with Chi Jazz returning for a second year. Tickets are £10, to include a drink, available from St Anne’s or Greetings House in Kingfisher Parade, East Wittering.

The Christmas fair in East Wittering Village Hall on Saturday, December 9, at 10am will feature a wide range of stalls including local produce.

The Christingle and toy service is at St Anne’s on Sunday, December 10, at 6pm. The Salvation Army Band will be playing and people are invited to take a new, unwrapped toy as a gift for children whose families are in need. The retiring collection will be donated to the Children’s Society.