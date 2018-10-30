Classical guitarist Amanda Cook to perform for charity in Chichester

Amanda Cook — 'one of the leading guitarists of her generation' — is to perform for charity at the Oxmarket Gallery on Friday evening (November 2)

The fundraising event has been organised by the Mayor of Chichester, Cllr Martyn Bell, in aid of his two chosen charities of the year, Stonepillow and the Oxmarket Gallery.

Picture courtesy of Oxmarket Centre of Art

Tickets for the performance at 7.30pm cost £10 each, which Stonepillow said on its website includes entry to the event and a glass of wine.

A Stonepillow statement read: "Amanda is one of the leading guitarists of her generation. She has performed and given master classes in the USA, South America and throughout Europe.

"Her highly acclaimed performances are always noted for their sensitive musicality, fluid technique, and ability to draw the audience into her world.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to support Stonepillow and raise vital funds to help homeless people, and enjoy some wonderful guitar music as well."

You can buy tickets directly from the Oxmarket Gallery by calling 01243 779103.