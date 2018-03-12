COUNTY NEWS: Jess Glynne and Ella Eyre announced for Pride festivals

Pride has announced two more acts for its weekend festivals in Preston Park this summer.

After announcing Britney Spears as the Brighton Pride Festival headliner on Saturday, August 4, organisers of the LGBTQ event said drum and bass powerhouse Ella Eyre will be set to join the line-up.

Ella Eyre

Having shot to fame when she provided guest vocals on Rudimental's classic ‘Waiting All Night', 23-year-old Ella has since carved a firm place for herself in the charts.

And Jess Glynne is set to join Nile Rogers and Chic on the line-up for Pride's new Sunday (August 5) festival, LoveBN1Fest.

Glynne is set to treat the crowd to her anthem-filled set of big summer ballads.

Pride organisers said there will be more artist announcements later this week

Brighton Pride Festival 3rd Release Tickets go on sale from 9am on March 28.

To find out more, visit: www.brighton-pride.org