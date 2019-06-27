Dismantle for Flow offers a spoken art performance in Chichester by artist and poet Philomena Harmsworth.

A spoken and visual journey – a pause on her way round understanding the world, she says – she has had to dismantle her thoughts to allow flow. Philomena’s writing is visual and her paintings narrative. To her these are the same thing, she says, only using different mediums. “Dismantle for Flow is told in a myriad of short stories that kaleidoscope together to make up the whole. The performance has been described as mesmerising.

“I am revelling in the place where art forms cross over: I have cut my paintings out and incorporated them into 3D models, my sculptures are paintings on a 3D surface, my writing embroiders poetry with spoken visuals. Dismantle for Flow is performance art that will show how all these practices merge, breaking new territory with the deluge.”

Dismantle for Flow has been two years in the making, born from a previous artwork, the book So Far....” Philomena will be performing on Saturday, June 29 from 3.30-4.30 in The New Park Centre.

