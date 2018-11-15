Chichester students ‘Put on the Ritz’ with help from top chefs

Talented catering and hospitality students have had a career boost at the first of the year’s partner pop-ups.

A team of first- and second-year hospitality and catering students from Chichester College worked under Giles Thompson, owner of The Earl of March and former executive head chef at The Ritz in London, and his team of chefs to prepare a stunning three-course menu for special guests at the college’s 64 Restaurant.

Mainly members and guests of the Solent branch of Chaine des Rotisseurs, an international gastronomic society dedicated to bringing together people who appreciate wine, cuisine and fine dining, the diners applauded the students for both the meal and service.

Guest Kay Knowles said: “My meal was excellent. It was well delivered, well produced and beautifully cooked. I thought the students did very well.”

First year Autumn Roberts, 17, said: “I loved it! I mainly worked on the canapés, but it was a lot of fun. It was a really nice experience to work with the other chefs and get to know how other people work in the kitchen. I’m planning to go into events management, so it’s good to have experience in all of the different areas and know I’ll be able to understand all aspects of that job, as well as help out!”

Giles said: “It was a great pleasure to team up with the college and have the opportunity to work alongside such a gifted set of students.”

Shelagh Legrave OBE, chief executive officer, Chichester College Group, said: “Some of the students are barely two months into their course and the standards they achieved were outstanding. It was a fabulous evening and I hope they feel very proud of what they have achieved.”