Feast your eyes on what's happening in Emsworth this weekend

It’s time for the big one in Emsworth – the Big Feast, to be precise.

Organisers of the town’s Food Fortnight are promising the most amazing food, beer and wine adventure in one place over the comingf weekend.

Emsworth is again highlighting why it is the one of the great small-town ‘foodie’ destinations in the country with a wonderful menu of markets, wine tastings, a beer festival and apple pressing – and that’s just for starters.

The Big Feast Weekend includes the following:

* Emsworth’ Beer and Cider Festival - tomorrow (Fri 28) to Sunday – Emsworth Community Centre. This event returns this year with more than 30 local and award-winning ales with a number of the class-winners at this year’s Great British Beer Festival.

There is also a representation of small breweries from the local region. Locally-sourced ciders, organic apple juice, wines and gins will also be available as well as live music each evening.

Tickets for the sessions are £10 which includes a souvenir glass, programme, and drink tokens – tickets available from Bookends (Emsworth) and www.wegottickets.com

* Hampshire Farmers’ Market - Saturday – St Peters’ Square (10am-2pm). A special farmers’ market with more than 20 producers from all round Hampshire showing just what wonderful produce is grown and made not very far from our front doors.

* A Thought for Food Local Showcase Market - Saturday (10am-6pm) and Sunday (10am-4pm). Created to enable local food and drink producers from West Sussex and Hampshire to come together and showcase their products in Emsworth, this outdoor market has proved a big hit with both visitors and producers.

There will be a live music stage curated by Harbour Records on both days, with a lively blend of music and entertainment to add to the atmosphere. Producers include Montezuma’s Chocolate, Fresh from the Boat, Chalkstream Trout, Winchester Distillery, Frog Hollow Vegan Foods, Cold Press Oil Company, The Southern Co-op and many, many more.

* Emsworth - The GRAPE Escape - Saturday (11am-4.30pm) and Sunday (11am-4pm). Organised by the area’s four local independent wine merchants, this is a wonderful opportunity to taste omore than 40 wines and spirits. While focusing on award winning English wines both Hambledon Vineyard and Raimes Vineyard are involved, there will also be some fantastic wines from other regions from Rioja to Stellenbosch.

There will be also be a range of British gins, and the English Whisky Co will be present. There is a chocolate and wine tasting experience with Montezuma’s Chocolate and an opportunity to meet Liz Sagues, local author of the book A Celebration of English Wine.

A programme of ‘Tutored Tastings’ is also planned giving tasters the chance to have a more focused look at wines and the people who make them. £5 per tasting not included in the entrance ticket. Tickets are £5, available on the door.

* Emsworth Apple Pressing Day – Sunday, St Peters’ Square (11.30am-2pm). A real community event. Bring your apples to the big Apple Press in the Square and help produce ‘Emsworth Apple Presse 2018’.

The label for this year was designed by Eve Ledieurt (age seven) from St James’ Primary School.

Also planned is a Real Ale Marquee at The Coal Exchange across the weekend, while many Emsworth businesses will be offering special menus and tasters.

There are special Emsworth British Food Fortnight aprons and The Lobster Republic of Emsworth T-shirts available to purchase. They will be available from The GRAPE Escape over the weekend

See full listings at www.Emsworth.org.uk

