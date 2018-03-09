Government ‘shames’ Petworth restaurant for underpaying staff

A restaurant in Petworth has been ‘named and shamed’ by the government over failing to pay minimum wage to its staff.

The Lickfold Inn, Highstead Lane, failed to pay £23,754.87 to 37 workers, the government said.

Feather and Black, which has its headquarters in Chichester, is also amongst the large list of employers named.

According to the government’s list, Feather and Black, based in Terminus Road, Chichester, failed to pay £1,333.25 to 31 workers.

Wagamama, which has a restaurant in South Street, Chichester, also failed to pay £133,212.42 to 2,630 workers, the government said.

Headromance Ltd, in Havant, which closed its Chichester branch, failed to pay £2,959.64 to nine workers.

In total nearly 180 employers have today been ‘shamed’ for underpaying more than 9,000 minimum wage workers by £1.1 million.

It comes ahead of the next rate rise on 1 April, when the National Living Wage will go up from £7.50 to £7.83 per hour.

Apprentices under the age of 19 and those in the first year of their apprenticeship will benefit from a record 5.7 per cent rise.

The government’s business minister Andrew Griffiths said: “There are no excuses for short-changing workers.

“This is an absolute red line for this government and employers who cross it will get caught – not only are they forced to pay back every penny but they are also fined up to 200 per cent of wages owed.

“Today’s naming round serves as a sharp reminder to employers to get their house in order ahead of minimum wage rate rises on 1 April.”

For a complete list click here: https://www.lep.co.uk/news/business/full-list-of-employers-named-and-shamed-for-underpaying-thousands-of-minimum-wage-workers-1-9055127