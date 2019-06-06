10 things coming up in Chichester and Bognor

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Art. The Little Art Gallery in West Wittering is bringing together an exhibition of work by artists using photography in different ways to produce a variety of styles and subjects (until June 13). For Antonio Gouveia, photography is an art form involving different stages of creation. Opening times Thursday to Sundays, 10.30am-5pm.



2 Racing. Goodwood Racecourse’s fun-filled Family Raceday returns on Sunday June 9. Spokeswoman Polly Bate said: “The fixture run in support WellChild sees the South Downs track descend into a flurry of fairground activities, from a traditional carousel and helter-skelter to a balloon modeller, and magician. Little ones are guaranteed to leave with a smile on their faces. Tickets can be purchased from only £15 in advance with accompanied children under 18 going free in all enclosures. The first of the seven races, starts at 2pm with the WellChild Handicap Stakes. Please call 01243 216610 or visit Goodwood.com for tickets, hospitality, and further information.”



3 Theatre. James Nesbitt, Sheila Hancock, Clare Burt and Rachel Lumberg star in This Is My Family, a musical by Tim Firth in Chichester’s Minerva Theatre until June 15. Imagine you’re a spirited 13-year-old and you’ve won a magazine competition to describe your family...



4 Racing. Gentlemen’s Day at Brighton Racecourse is on Friday, June 7. Spokeswoman Gabriella Iacono said: “Make the most of these summer days by starting the weekend early and heading down to Brighton Racecourse for a fantastic day out with pals. Not only will there be seven excellent races, there are entertainers, vintage bars and so much more waiting for you.” Gates open at 12 and first race is at 2pm.



5 Theatre. Chichester’s CAOS Musical Productions take to the stage at Bognor’s Regis Centre with a production of Half A Sixpence (Wednesday, June 12-Saturday, June 15). Adam Fox plays Arthur Kipps.



6 Theatre. The award-winning black comedy Hangmen, written by British-Irish author Martin McDonagh, is the next challenge for the Arundel Players, directed by Gill Lambourn. Hangmen runs at the Priory Playhouse in London Road, Arundel. Performances are 7.30pm, June 10-15.



7 Theatre. A summer of tragedy lies ahead for Hazel Caulfield as she tours the south as Juliet in Shakespeare’s great masterpiece. The production comes from West Sussex-based This Is My Theatre company and will see Hazel opposite Harry Boaz as Romeo – and with the nurse played as a male role by Ethan Taylor. Dates include June 9, 4pm, The Guildhall, Chichester; June 12, 7.30pm, St Botolph’s Church, Botolphs, near Steyning; June 13-14, 7pm Brighton Open Air Theatre, Brighton; June 15, 2pm and 7pm, Brighton Open Air Theatre, Brighton; June 16, 2pm, Brighton Open Air Theatre.



8 Music. New York-born, London-based singer-songwriter Nell Bryden is offering an intimate set of dates to support the release of her new EP, Soundtrack To Little Wing (Part 1), including a show at Latest Music Bar in Brighton on June 7.



9 Theatre. Hair – The Musical heads to Southsea’s King’s Theatre from June 10-15 and Brighton Theatre Royal from July 8-13. Welcome to the Age of Aquarius. It’s 1967 and Hair’s hippie tribe youngsters in the East Village of New York are yearning to change the world, questioning authority and the American flag. Wild, colourful, sexually liberated and free, they are united in protest and song, under the shadow of the Vietnam War.



10 Theatre. Rachael Stirling stars as Susan Traherne in Plenty at Chichester Festival Theatre. In the piece, which runs on the main-house stage from June 7-29, Traherne is a former secret agent. Her heroic work with the Special Operations Executive in Nazi-occupied France brought her extremes of danger as well as adventures and romance. Twenty years on she is living a very different existence in London...

Cold Feet star James Nesbitt opens Chichester Festival Theatre summer season

Plans unveiled for a new 3,500-capacity music venue in Chichester

Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester

See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery