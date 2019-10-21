Access performances make Chichester Festival Theatre accessible to all

Did you know Chichester Festival Theatre (CFT) runs access performances with British Sign Language (BSL), captioned performances and audio description?

And the theatre also runs touch tours to allow blind or visually impaired people to explore the set before a audio described performance.

Three audience members shared their experience of BSL interpreted and captioned performances, audio description and touch tours at CFT.

Cathy, who attends BSL performances, said: "Accessible performances mean I can be here with everyone else and not outside, looking in."

Avril, who is visually impaired and has experienced the audio-described performances, said: "Theatre is black and white without that experience. Attending theatre in this way, really fills in all the colour."

And Richard, another access member said: "Captioned performances have brought me back into the theatre again, for which I’m very grateful."

Access performances for Macbeth take place this week, with a captioned performance and post-show talk on Tuesday evening (October 22), and touch tours with audio described performances on Friday (October 25) and Saturday (October 26).

To find out more about Access Performances, and for tickets, visit: www.cft.org.uk/access/access-performances

