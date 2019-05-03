Australian jazz singer Karen Lane will make her Chichester club debut

Organiser Nic Saunders is promising to bring some sunshine to La Havana Jazz Club in Chichester on May 10 with the first appearance at the venue of Australian jazz singer Karen Lane.

“Karen has recently released her sixth studio album Passarim which has a distinctly beautiful Brazilian feel to it. Her reputation has risen greatly over the years and she has worked all over the world with some of the finest musicians in jazz.

“This will be a lovely evening of jazz standards and Brazilian classics backed by the Nic Saunders Trio with Nigel Thomas on bass and Alex Eberhardt on drums.

“We look forward to seeing you! Please contact 07709939993 for reservations or go online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/la-havana-jazz-club to buy tickets. Music starts at 8.30pm so please be seated promptly. Entry on the door is only £10 with £5 for students. Booking is advisable.

La Havana Jazz Club is at 3 Little London, Chichester.

