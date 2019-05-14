Award-winning farce is stage challenge for Chichester University students

The University of Chichester’s Festival company return with a production of the Tony-award-winning farce, Lucky Stiff from the writers of many contemporary Broadway hits, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

Spokesman Paul Ackerley said: “The production opens at the Alexandra Theatre, Bognor Regis before moving to the Newbury Spring Festival, where the company will be welcomed by the legendary composer of Les Miserables, Claude-Michel Schonberg, who experienced the high quality of last year’s Festival production and wanted to endorse Chichester’s work.

“Based on the novel The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo, you can expect an offbeat, laugh-out-loud experience complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds and a mobile corpse!

“The story revolves around an unassuming English shoe salesman who is forced to take the embalmed body of his recently murdered uncle on vacation to glitzy Monte Carlo.

“ Should he succeed in passing his uncle off as alive, Harry Witherspoon stands to inherit $6,000,000. If not, the money goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn... or else his uncle’s gun-toting ex!”

Actors Ben David and Emily Keen, who play Luigi Gaudi and Dominique Du Monaco ,respectively are excited to be launching their career with complex comedy roles in front of one of the icons of the musical theatre industry.

Ben said: “Comedy is possibly the hardest and most sophisticated of the technical skills we have to master and an appropriate challenge for our final year dissertation performance. The professional creative team we are working with give us so much support and have international credentials themselves so it has been an inspiring journey for us and a fitting end to the completion of our studies at Chichester.”

Paul added: “The production features a West End professional live band and some of the freshest, glorious voices, dancers and actors on stage from the next generation of musical theatre performers, doing justice to all the hits, the exuberant, dance numbers and the delightful comedy, under the direction and choreography of industry professionals Miranda Kingsley and Wendy White whose credits include film, television and the Moulin Rouge.”

The musical director is Stuart Hutchinson who studied conducting with Leonard Bernstein and has been conductor/musical director for more than 200 shows.

The production premieres at The Alexandra Theatre, with performances on Thursday, May 16, 7.30pm; Friday, May 17, 7.30pm; and Saturday, 18, 3pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets from the venue.