BBC documentary 'shone positive light' on Bognor Regis

A programme which 'shone a positive light' on Bognor Regis was televised on BBC One last night (Monday).

Having 'suffered the indignity' of coming bottom in a poll of 100 seaside resorts, Bognor was given a chance to show what it is really like, on the big screen. Read more here

The documentary, aired at 7.30pm and called The Great Staycation - Bognor Regis, starred Georgia Alston and her mum Katy, who run Pinks Parlour in Waterloo Square

Georgia said: "We were really happy with it. We took up 35 per cent of the programme, which was great. They filmed us making ice cream in the parlour and the other different aspects of the job, which was really nice.

"It followed a narrative of the Bognor illuminations. There was also a focus on Bognor Old Town, which we were pleased about. It promoted parts of Bognor and shops that don't always get a lot of attention and support.

"They filmed on the pier, at some of the book shops and lots of other shops on the seafront. It was a really positive programme and it was focused on the local community."

However. Georgia said there were 'mixed views' about programme on social media.

"There was disappointment that the high street wasn't on there," she said.

"Although, there is only so much you can fit in a half an hour programme.

"It took up a lot of time, as we filmed for about a week but it was worth it. It really shone a positive light on independent businesses in Bognor Regis."

