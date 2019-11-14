Chichester area attractions offer free entry to National Lottery Players from November 25-29

Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery and Weald and Downland Living Museum are offering free entry to National Lottery Players from November 25-29.

Spokeswoman Sarah Jackson said: “They are just two of hundreds of National Lottery funded venues and visitor attractions across the UK saying #ThanksToYou to people who have raised money for good causes by buying a lottery ticket.

“Use any National Lottery ticket – old or new – to get free entry at both venues, as well as other lottery funded projects across the UK. Visit www.thankstoyou.org.uk to find the full list.

“Pallant House Gallery is offering National Lottery players free entry to the Gallery from Tuesday 26 – Friday 29 November 2019. Earlier this year the Gallery received a grant for £92,910 from The National Lottery Reaching Communities Fund. This will enable its Community Programme to engage with communities in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton. Previous National Lottery grants have helped fund major building projects, including the contemporary wing built in 2006.

“Weald and Downland Living Museum is also offering free entry to the Museum between Monday 25 – Friday 29 November 2019 for National Lottery players. The Museum’s stunning visitor centre ‘Gateway’, which opened in 2017, was partially funded by the Heritage Lottery fund.

“More than £40 billion has been raised for good causes by players over the past 25 years in the areas of arts, sport, heritage and community.”

Ros Kerslake, Chief Executive of the National Lottery Heritage Lottery Fund, said: “This year the National Lottery turns 25, and what better way to say thank you than offering special offers at some of the places that players have helped fund. It’s not only our wonderful heritage sites that are offering thanks - we also have free entry and special offers at National Lottery funded arts, sports and community attractions - all the places that make the UK such a great place to live.”

Sarah added: “To redeem the offers, simply present your National Lottery ticket or scratch card at the venue on the dates they are running their free offer. For more information, please visit each venue’s website or www.thankstoyou.org.uk for a searchable map of all the venues taking part in the campaign.

“The National Lottery has funded some much loved tourist attractions that are taking part in this special offer, from Hillsborough Castle to National Trust Scotland’s Battle of Bannockburn centre; from the British Museum to Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard; as well as some of the most famous galleries such as the Royal Academy of Arts.

“Sports venues, community centres outdoor spaces as well as cinemas, theatres and many more places have all found special ways to thank National Lottery players by joining #ThanksToYou.

“The promotion is part of The National Lottery’s 25th Birthday celebrations, running for a five-week period (from 14 October until 6 December). There are some incredible activities planned across the UK to celebrate the good causes that have been made possible thanks to National Lottery players over the last 25 years. For more information visit www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk.”

