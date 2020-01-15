Chichester Camera Club holds advanced workers exhibition 2020

Chichester Camera Club is holding its advanced workers exhibition 2020 on Saturday, January 18 at the North Mundham Village Hall.

Spokesman Rob Campling said: “The exhibition will be open between 10am and 5pm with refreshments, light lunches and teas available throughout the day.

“If anyone cannot make it on the Saturday, we will be open on the following day (Sunday) between 10am and 4pm.

“Print exhibitors have had the choice of varying screen spaces with the freedom to display virtually any type of work they wish with no rules on size, subject matter technique etc whilst PDI (projected digital image) workers are each allowed to have up to six images projected, again with no subject ruling. Based on our previous, similar exhibitions, this freedom of choice has resulted in a considerable display of artistic talent.

“This year we have at least 50 advanced workers exhibiting either prints, PDIs or both. We hope you will be able to visit us and look forward to meeting you on January 18. The day has also proved to be a great social occasion.

The camera club season runs from September until May with a lively programme of visiting speakers, competitions and social events: “Visitors are very welcome to our Thursday evening sessions and to the Special Interest Group meetings. We meet at 7:30 prompt in Tangmere Village Centre. Visitors are welcome to attend for a small charge of £5 per meeting.”

http://chichestercameraclub.org.uk



1917 offers mesmerising descent into the horrors of World War One



PAW Patrol Live! heads to Brighton



Why 2020 will be an important year for Chichester City Band



Jojo Rabbit offers great cinema start to the New Year



Epic trek marks 60th birthday