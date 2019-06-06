Chichester Cathedral concert for Maria Luc on home city return

Chichester pianist Maria Luc will offer a Chichester Cathedral lunchtime concert on June 11.

Maria, who is 22, has lived in Chichester since she was born. As her mother Yuriko says, music was very much in the family. Her father is a piano tuner and Yuriko is a keen amateur pianist.

“Maria was able to have many musical opportunities locally. As well as regular piano lessons with her dedicated teacher, Nina Levtov at the Regis School of Music, she used to sing with the Central Singers (Central Junior School), St George’s Whyke Church and play violin with the Prebendal School orchestra and West Sussex Youth orchestra. She took part in the Chichester Music Festival, the Portsmouth Festival, the Regis School of Music Festival and the Arun Young Musician Competition and so on every year as well as playing at a number of concerts locally with her siblings Imy who is also a pianist and Kenji who is a cellist.

“At the age of 12, Maria won a national grant to attend Junior Guildhall in London while she was at Bishop Luffa School and then a full scholarship to Chetham’s School of Music at 16.”

She is now on masters degree course (MMus) at the Royal Northern college of Music in Manchester with a scholarship and a number of music awards after gaining first class honours last year.

“Maria and her siblings, Imy and Kenji regularly perform for the Festival of Chichester. Maria and Imy will give a concert entitled An Evening of Romantic Music including solo and duet performance at Christ Church on July 12 at 7.30pm this year. They are also regular performers for the Last Friday concert series at St.George’s Whyke Church.”

Yuriko added: “Maria is really looking forward to coming back to her hometown Chichester to play in the beautiful setting of the cathedral and to share her music with many people. Maria will play the Sonata in D major K576 by Mozart and Ondine, Le Gibet and Scarbo from Gaspard de la Nuit by Ravel.”

