Chichester City Band impress the judges at the National Brass Band Championships

Chichester City Band returned delighted after competing in the Finals of the National Brass Band Championships at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse.

Representing London and the Southern Counties in competition against 17 of the very finest bands of their grading from all over England, Wales and Scotland, they took a very creditable sixth place.

Spokesman Jim Hurdwell said: “Our success is down to a great deal of very hard work from everyone not least our musical director Rom Stanko. We had rehearsals on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and a final one at Bishops Cleeve near Cheltenham on Saturday.

“After that, everyone enjoyed an excellent meal together and, even before the result, special mention should be made also to 12-year-old Helena Wilson who was making her debut with the band and played superbly in our percussion team. Helena is the daughter of our solo euphonium player Ronnie Wilson and Anne Wilson who plays flugel horn.”

It’s an important result for the band.

“I guess what this means most is that the band is continuing its great improvement in standards of playing and that the team is very much on the up.

“Not only are our performances achieving burgeoning acclaim from audiences and adjudicators but the CCB team is now a very happy family of committed, hard-working and enthusiastic musicians under the inspirational leadership and expertise of Rom Stanko. We are on a high and, barring any unfortunate mishaps, we will be promoted to a higher division next year.”

The set work in the competition was The Viking Age by French composer, Thierry Deleruyelle.

“The Viking Age lasted from the late eighth to the middle of the eleventh century when Scandinavian warriors and merchants explored, plundered and left their mark on numerous territories. This work consists of four movements: Northern Men, Explorer, Raids and Heritage.

“It is an impressive and spectacular piece, with lots of interesting and playful parts for all sections, not least our percussionists!

“If you want to be part of Team Chi’s continuing success story, we have do have some vacancies especially for experienced tuba players and percussionists. Dedicated brass band players are always welcome and we’d be delighted to hear from you. We rehearse from 8pm until 10pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Super Shell Building at Goodwood Motor Circuit.”

