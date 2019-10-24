Chichester Festival Theatre gala in aid of young carers

Chichester Festival Theatre artistic director Daniel Evans will host an evening of music and song at the CFT on Sunday, October 27 at 7pm, joined by friends and West End performers including Amara Okereke, Jenna Russell, Giles Terera and Rebecca Trehearn and members of Chichester Festival Youth Theatre.

Giles Terera won the 2018 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role as Aaron Burr in the original London cast of Hamilton; his many other musical credits include Avenue Q and The Book of Mormon.

Rebecca Trehearn’s many West End appearances include Show Boat (Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical), City of Angels and Ghost; she’s also frequently a guest on BBC Radio 2’s Friday Night is Music Night.

Jenna Russell performed opposite Daniel Evans in Sunday in the Park with George in London and on Broadway, for which they both won Olivier Awards and were nominated for Tonys. They will sing a duet from the show in the Chichester concert. Jenna’s many other musical credits include Guys and Dolls, Merrily We Roll Along, Fun Home and most recently The Bridges of Madison County. Daniel’s acting credits also include Candide (National Theatre) and Merrily We Roll Along (Olivier Award, Donmar Warehouse).

Amara Okereke returns to Chichester where she played Laurey in Oklahoma! earlier in Festival 2019; she won The Stage Debut Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as Cosette in Les Misérables.

Chichester Festival Youth Theatre members will also take part in the concert.

CFT spokeswoman Lucinda Morrison said: “All proceeds from this unique evening will fund CFT’s Young Carers Days this Christmas and other work with vulnerable people in the community.

“With the majority of young carers taking on caring duties every day and almost half of them also getting up during the night, young carers are far more likely than their peers to miss school and suffer from social isolation and mental health pressures.

“CFT’s Young Carers Days offer some welcome respite and an opportunity to have fun with other young people who share similar experiences.

Tickets £30 on www.cft.org.uk or 01243 781312.

