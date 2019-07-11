Chichester's musical Luc sisters combine for Festival

The Luc sisters return to the Festival of Chichester on Friday, July 12 with a piano recital entitled An Evening of Romantic Music.

It will start with a selection of Rachmaninov’s virtuosic Etude-Tableaux followed by Chopin’s beautiful, undulating Barcarolle (Boat Song) and, to end the first of half of the concert, Schubert’s Fantasie for piano duet. The second half will be dominated by the monumental Piano Sonata no.3 by Chopin, “a work that portrays a whole lifetime of human experience and a must-hear for any Chopin lover”, they promise. And to finish, a few lively and rousing Slavonic Dances for piano duet by Dvorak.

Imy and Maria are currently studying for their masters degrees at the Royal Northern College of Music. Between them they have been awarded prizes for their solo and duet playing, performed in prestigious venues including Wigmore Hall, Bridgewater Hall and the Wales Millennium Centre and had masterclasses with renowned pianists Sir Andras Schiff, Peter Donohoe, Martin Roscoe and Kathryn Stott.

The concert will take place on Friday, July 12 at Christ Church, Old Market Ave, Chichester, PO19 1SW starting at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £12, £5 for students and free for under 16s, available on 01243 816525 or 775888, or by visiting The Novium, Tower Street, Chichester, PO19 1QH. Also on the door.

